Police officer killed in Tipolo ambush

A police officer assigned at the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office was killed in an ambush in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City at past 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Senior Insp. Reymond Hortezuela was rushed to a hospital in Mandaue City after suffering multiple gunshot wounds from the ambush, said Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City Police Office director, in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

According to Alanas, the initial investigation showed that Hortezuela was apparently heading home from his Negros Oriental assignment when gunmen inside a Toyota Hi-Ace van fired at the Blue Toyota Corolla with plate number ZAJ 663 driven by Hortelueza at P. Basubas Street in Barangay Tipolo.

Alanas said that the van had apparently been following the police officer’s car from Cebu City and fired at the police officer when he reached Tipolo.

The attackers then sped off after firing several times at Hortezuela’s vehicle.

Alanas said that they were verifying witnesses accounts that the shooters were wearing police Special Weapons and Tactics uniforms and if police officers were involved in the attack.

Alanas said that Hortezuela, who is in his mid-40s, resided in Barangay Tipolo and was formerly the deputy chief of the Guadalupe Police Station before he was later transferred to the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office.