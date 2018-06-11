Finding success in a food cart business

Go for bigger and better business opportunities with a food cart business like Mr. Potato.

Since the opening of its first cart outlet in La Nueva City Mall, Cebu City in July 2013, the brainchild of the M. Lhuillier Group of Companies has grown to over 75 outlets and is now franchising nationwide.

This growth has been spurred by its notable investment advantages. It requires low operating cost, thus giving you more profit. It also has excellent business networks. Franchisees are given support from start to finish. There is no shortage of customers who keep coming back for their premium fries that come in 3 flavors – BBQ, Cheese, and Sour Cream – and four cup sizes. Aside from fries, Hash browns and Nuggets are also available.

Interested franchisees can start their own Mr. Potato food cart business with a Franchise Fee of just P75,000. The total investment will vary depending on the chosen outlet format. Choose among three formats available: Food cart, Counter-type or Food Kiosk.

Take a step towards entrepreneurial success and franchise now!

For franchising inquiries, call their Cebu office at (032) 416-0082 / 0995 4366 082 or email assist.mrpotato@gmail.com / mrpotato.officialpage@gmail.com. For more information, follow their official Facebook page: Mr. Potato Philippines.