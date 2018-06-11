Saulog! — Do What Locals Do at Maayo

June 12, marks the 120 th anniversary of the Philippine’s Independence. In line with this, guests are

invited to host their “Day of Freedom” festivities in Maayo Hotel, a proudly Cebuano wellness

complex. From its banig-accented walls, Cebuano service up to the local flavors offered in its

restaurant outlets: Maayo is perhaps the most fitting location for such an occasion!

Celebrate Like a Local…

With Independence Day just around the corner, everyone is invited to avail of Maayo Hotel’s room

promo wherein guests can stay overnight in a Superior Room for only Php3,800 nett inclusive of

buffet breakfast and merienda buffet for two persons. Merienda includes Pinoy classics like Kutsinta,

Palitaw, Puto Cheese, Pitsi-pitsi, Empanada and more.

Celebrate Independence Day in Maayo Hotel from June 9 – 14. Claim your freedom of a LONG

HOLIDAY WEEKEND!

Filipino Culinary Journey

Uma Restaurant introduces special offerings that feature dishes close to the hearts of Filipinos

namely; the Maayo Lechon and other flavors of the Philippines. The dinner fiesta buffet that

highlights specialties of the different Filipino cities and towns, is priced at P850 nett per person.

The buffet spread also features Maayo’s Unlimited Homemade Ice cream.

Dine with a view at Ani, an overlooking restaurant at the 16 th floor of the hotel. Its Executive Lunch offer is served from 11:30am – 02:00pm for only 450 nett per person. Appetizers and Salads will be displayed in buffet setup while choices of main course are to be served a la carte.

Ani’s buy one take one offer on selected drinks is offered during Happy Hour from 5pm – 7pm while Filipino grilled specials, are available from 05:00pm – 10:00pm for only P612 nett per set.

For guests who wish to indulge in light snacks, Dayun Lounge has an Eat All You Can Merienda cena

from 02:00pm – 05:00pm.

These restaurant offers are available to interested guests from June 11 – June 14. For reservations, you may reach Maayo Hotel at (032) 517 0200.