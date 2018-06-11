Government services available in Robinsons Galleria Cebu

Committed to helping enhance the way of life of the modern Filipino, Robinsons Galleria Cebu makes government transactions more convenient through its Robinsons Malls Lingkod Pinoy Center, a one-stop shop for various government services. Robinsons Galleria Cebu hosts the following government agencies:

Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) which opens at 10:00AM and closes at 6:00PM on weekdays. For inquiries call (032) 253-5330 / 255-7397 or reach PRC through their email prc.cebucity@gmail.com.

Social Security System (SSS) opens from Mondays to Fridays from 10:00AM to 6:00PM. Contact SSS through email cebu.nra@sss.gov.ph / garciaml@sss.gov.ph or call SSS at 255-2709.

As a full-service branch, SSS – Robinsons Galleria Cebu offers all the services that are found in the city’s main branch of SSS.

PhilHealth opens at 10:00AM till 7:00PM from Mondays to Fridays.

Call : (032) 233-3281 / (032) 233-7871 or email PhilHealth at robigalleriapeo@gmail.com / www.philhealth.gov.ph for more information.

PHLPost opens at 10:00AM – 7:00PM from Mondays to Saturdays Services: send mail, parcels, or postcards, or make PhilHealth payments.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC) opens from Mondays to Fridays from 9:00AM – 6:00PM. Call SEC at 234-0671 or email SEC at seccebu@sec.gov.ph.

Having the convenience of all these services in the mall, now you can breeze through errands and go about your day. Visit Lingkod Pinoy at Robinsons Galleria Cebu along General Maxilom Ave. cor Sergio Osmeña Blvd., or learn more at www.facebook.com/RobinsonsGalleriaCebuOfficial.