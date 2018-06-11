Marco Polo Plaza Celebrates Philippine Independence with Independencia – A Culinary Journey

Experience a culinary revolution at Café Marco as we bring you Independencia – a celebration of Filipino independence featuring the distinctive cuisines from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

This will be the first Culinary Journey that the hotel’s first Filipino Executive Chef – Juanito Abangan, will be leading together with the rest of his All-Filipino Culinary team. They will be whipping out a true fiesta with the best that our country could offer.

From Luzon, we wil be having a taste of their specials such as kare-kare and bringhe. From the Visayas, indulge in Marco Polo Plaza’s special lechon belly and linarang. From Mindanao, have a taste of the savoury satti and the unique Tausug dish, piyanggang. Of course everyone’s favourite and one of Café Marco’s signature dishes, the adobo, will also be present at the buffet.

We shall also be introducing one of the hotel’s latest offering, the Adobo Pie, avaliable in chicken and pork variants at the Lobby Lounge.

Celebrate the Philippines’ unique blend of diversity over a unified love for gastronomic experiences from June 8 (dinner) to 12.

For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 253-1111 or email hospitality.ceb@marcopolohotels.com. You can also visit the website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. For real time updates, like the Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu or follow on Twitter at @5StarInCebu

