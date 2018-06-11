PRO-7 Director: “We will go after cops linked to illegal drugs”

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said that this will not be the last time that they will go after cops who are linked to illegal drugs.

This pronouncement came after the police shootout which led to the death of Senior Inspector Raymond Hortezuela during a buy-bust operation in Mandaue City on Sunday evening.

It was alleged that Hortezuela was one of the police protectors of drug lord Jeffrey Diaz “Jaguar.”

The police director said that Hortezuela is included in their drug list of police officers subject for internal cleansing.

Sinas also disclosed that the Counter Intelligence Task Force in Camp Crame has been monitoring Hortezuela for almost a year.

However, Hortezuela has been cleared from illegal drug use based on the results of mandatory tests conducted among policemen.

“Siguro alam niya ang mga schedules sa drug tests. Pero naa mi information nga usa sab ni siya ka drug user,” Sinas said.