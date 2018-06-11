2nd Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo Race to Tourism Discovery

It was a jam-packed schedule on Day 1 (June 10) of the three-day Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo.

The second year of the tourism race kicked off at SM Seaside City Cebu at 7 a.m. with the 18 teams facing the challenge of participating in traditional Filipino, including kadang-kadang and palo sebo.

The teams completed one challenge after another at the Naga City Boardwalk, San Fernando’s Hidden Paradise, and Bacalla Woods Campsite and Carcar New City Hall.

At the Sibonga Heritage Park, teams feasted on local delicacies of puto and palitaw and tasted turmeric wine.

Tablea-making was the highlight at the Argao Municipal Training Center.

In Dalaguete, a streneous climb up to Sergio’s Farm for gathering ingredients for the Maloray salad challenge.

Day 1 of the race was wrapped up at Dalaguete Beach Park where the teams set up their tents.

Below is the partial unofficial team ranking as of Day 1 (June 10, 2018):

First Place

Rexidol Enervon (2 hours and 18 minutes)

Second Place

Team Insular (2 hours and 40 minutes)

Third Place

APSI (2 hours and 43 minutes)

Fourth Place

Big Brothers (2 hours and 55 minutes)

Fifth Place

Team Azpired Travel (2 hours and 56 minutes)

###