Comelec Cebu: “Voters turnout in Barangay, SK elections lower than expected”
Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano said the voters’ turnout in the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections was lower than expected.
Only 74.7 percent or 2,158,072 regular voters cast their votes in the last election.
The total number of voters in Cebu province is 2,887, 455.
Castillano explained that the several postponements of the elections may have caused the low voters’ turnout.
