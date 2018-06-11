Single parents in Talisay to benefit from financial, medical assistance

At least 800 single parents will benefit the financial and medical assistance from Talisay City government this year.

The city government allocated more than P600,000 to the qualified single parents.

Talisay City Social Welfare Office head Bebeth Solana said that they will assess the needs of the beneficiary before they can provide the assistance such as food and hospital bills.

The children of the single parents also covered in the assistance.

Solana encouraged the single parents to bring necessary documents such as IDs and barangay certificate if they need some assistance from the city government.