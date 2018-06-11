Garbage loaders to be paid by output

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will consider a proposal to pay garbage truck loaders based on the volume of trash they collect.

“But let’s start with a small place. If it works then expand a little more, and so,” Osmeña said.

City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) chief Nida Cabrera made the proposal after noting that there are garbage loaders who only collect garbage from Cebu City barangays once a day.

By paying them based on the volume of garbage they collected, Cabrera said the loaders may be motivated to work harder and perform better.

“If it works, then good. If it doesn’t, I will not penalize her for that. We’ll find something else,” Osmeña said.