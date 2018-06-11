Capitol must lower down planned 20-storey building

Contrary to the first proposed design of the new Capitol building, the P1.5 million structure may be lowered to four storeys.

Architect Melva Java, the heritage consultant of the office of Vice Gov, suggested lowering the planned 20-storey Resource Building.

Jave explained that lowering its floors will maintain the dignity of the Capitol, which is considered as a historical landmark.

Aside from lowering the high rise building, Java also said the Capitol may also put some of their offices and renovate the Palace of Justice Building, which was badly damaged by an earthquake.

However, the Capitol should get the approval from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to use the old palace for capitol offices, Java said.