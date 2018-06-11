Magpale urges public to report cyberporn cases

Cebu Provincial Vice Governor Agnes Magpale urges the community to report cases of cyberpornography in their area.

“We are appealing to the community to please kamo’y report diri aron dili mi maglisod,” said Magpale in a press conference on Monday (June 11).

She also assured that tipsters will remain anonymous.

This came after a 20-year old pregnant woman was caught by the operatives of the Women and Children Protection Center-Visayas Field Unit (WCPC-VFU) last Saturday (June 9).

Magpale also appeals to the teachers for the values system to be properly in place.

Magpale expressed that together with the International Justice Mission (IJM) they are already rehabilitating rescued victims of cyberpornography after Atty. Naemi Truya-Abarientos’ appeal. /Nikki Villagorda/CNU Intern