P50,000 additional aid to Mandaue City’s centenarians sought

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing proposed an additional P50,000 in financial aid to the city’s centenarians to the City Council.

Should the council enact an ordinance raising the cash aid to P100,000, Mandaue City’s centenarians will receive P250,000 this year.

They also receive P50,000 from the province and P100,000 from the regional office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-7).