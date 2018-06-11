Carnapper arrested in Sawang Calero

A man tagged as the most wanted carnapper in Central Visayas was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City past 9 p.m on Sunday (June 10).

Julius Esquejo, 45, from Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City was arrested by the virtue of search warrant issued by RTC Branch 23 Judge Generoso Labra.

“No resistance to his arrest were he accompany to them when showing the warrant of arrest,” Senior Insp. Michael Gingoyon, chief intelligence officer of HPG-7, said.

Gingoyon added that the suspect was involved with several carnapping cases in the region.

Esquejo was also tagged as Top 5 most wanted person nationwide.