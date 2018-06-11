Cebu City gov’t offers to help PRO-7 clean its ranks

The Cebu City Government is willing to extend help to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) on its bid to cleanse its ranks from illegal drugs.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said that this was made possible after the Cebu City Council approved a resolution, during last June 5’s regular session, allowing Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena to enter and sign a memorandum of agreement with Drugcheck Philippines Inc. to provide drug screening services to its employees.

According to the resolution, sponsored by Tumulak, that Drugcheck Philippines is a pharmaceutical company that offers drug testing services.

Tumulak in an interview on Monday said that police officers in Cebu City could also avail of the services of Drugcheck Philippines.

He said this would also mean that the city government could also provide drug testing kits for the drug tests, which costs P240 each.

“We support the PRO -7’s director (Chief Supt. Debold Sinas) in conducting random drug tests among its ranks to see to it that its personnel are not involved in illegal drugs,” said Tumulak.