SF Mayor Reluya gives side on port issue at PB

CITING the contractor’s lack of necessary permits in developing the P12.5 billion commercial port in the southern Cebu town of San Fernando, Mayor Lakambini Reluya presented her case at the Provincial Board on why she issued a cease and desist order against a contractor of the port.

“Instead of complying with the permits, Ruben Feliciano brings the issue to social media,” said Reluya, who was accompanied by some of the town’s department heads and constituents.

Feliciano is the president of the First Sangat SF International Port Corp., which has allegedly failed to secure these requirements, which included clearances from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), and building permit, among others.

“Thus, this ECC becomes valid only after submission of the necessary permits to this office for the issuance of notice of project implementation prior to any construction activities,” she said.

This prompted the local chief executive to issue a Cease and Desist Order (CDO) against the developer of the private commercial port, last May 28.

However, Feliciano strongly denied Reluya’s allegations and insisted that they had secured the necessary clearances for the construction.

Feliciano said he would also want to have his side heard by the PB.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, who sits as the PB’s presiding officer, has referred the case to the committee on planning, in which Feliciano would appear next week for the committee hearing.