Groups to mark Independence Day with protest march

WHILE the Cebu City government will celebrate the country’s 120th Independence Day with a flag-raising ceremony and a short program, militant groups will also hold a protest rally with a march from Fuente Circle to Colon Street.

Bryner Diaz, officer-in-charge of the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO), said that they would only be having a 30-minute program at the Plaza Sugbu with Mayor Tomas Osmeña expecting to give a message to mark the celebration.

City Hall employees, city officials and some civic organizations are expected to attend the city government’s celebration at Plaza Sugbu.

Members of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston-Cebu) and Anakbayan, on the other hand, are expected to join the militant groups in today’s protest march.

The issues that the militant groups are raising in the protest rally include their condemnation of China’s instrusion in Philippine seawaters, Martial Law in Mindanao, the looming charter change (cha-cha), jeepney phase-out and oil-price hike brought about by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law.

“We recognized that the Philippines was never truly independent since 1898 because we’ve been caged by US Imperialism since that day up until the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte,” said Joisa Cesista, Anakbayan – Cebu chairperson.

Greg Perez, Piston-Cebu coordinator, for his part, clarified that they would not hold a transport strike, but they just would like to let the public know of their concerns.

“We just want the public to know that there was no help coming from the government following the oil-price hike. Instead of helping, they still continue to implement laws which are anti-poor and anti-PUJ (public utility jeepney) drivers,” Perez said.

Meanwhile, acting CHAO Head Diaz said as a way of celebrating the day, they would hold a week-long exhibit at the Cebu City Museum that would showcase artifacts and paintings by local artists and about Cebuano heroes./ CNU Interns Beas Esteves and Laksmi Cañedo with Correspondent Jessa Mae Sotto