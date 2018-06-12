Opposition councilors ‘no show’ at Independence Day celebration

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña slammed members of the opposition Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban who failed to attend the 120th Independence Day celebration of the city government.

In his speech, the mayor called out the attention of Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella and eight opposition councilors who were not present during the ceremony held this morning at Plaza Sugbo.

“I’d like to call the presence of opposition councilors to come up here. Naa bay usa? Wala,” said Osmeña.

While he commended the presence of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) members in the event, the mayor criticized newly elected barangay captains who failed to attend the celebration.