352 barangays, SK officials took oath in Talisay City

The newly elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials from twenty-two (22) barangays took their oath at Talisay City Hall on Tuesday morning (June 12).

Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas and Cebu First District Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas led the oath-taking of barangay and SK officials, respectively.

In his speech, the mayor congratulated the newly elected officials in Talisay City. and expressed his hope that they will serve as good leaders in their barangays.