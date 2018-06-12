PRO-7 celebrates 120th Independence Day

More than a hundred police officers released 120 white doves in celebration of the 120th Independence Day at Camp Sergio Osmeña early this morning.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO- 7 director, said that it’s one of their ways to show Camp Crame that Cebu City can also do the same programs during these kinds of celebration.

“There is no perfect society so we cannot avoid complaints from rising but generally, we are still enjoying our life since before,” said Sinas.

Moreover, the Philippine National Police director Oscar Albayalde emphasized that aside from jobs, he will focus on internal cleansing, fight against drugs, responsibilities of each policeman and to emulate the good traits of our late heroes to serve the people well.

Sinas’ personal message is also for everybody to enjoy Independence Day and to give better services to the people especially on the war on drugs.

“There’s always a second chance to everybody. Naa rana ninyo kung mo surrender mo or dili kay dili man jud mi mo una ug surrender sa PRO-7” said Sinas. / STC Intern Candy Baraga