Loot security aide arrested

Police arrested on Tuesday morning the security escort of Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot for allegedly bringing an unlicensed gun.

Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, chief of the Daanbantayan police, said a concerned citizen informed them about a suspicious-looking man who was allegedly roving in Barangay Poblacion with a gun tucked on his waist.

When they went to the area, Nalua said they learned that the person was Insp. Jose Dupay, an aide of Loot.

Dupay is the owner of the vehicle where Loot sustained a gunshot wound in the leg after a gun accidentally went off.

Charges of illegal gun possession will be filed against Dupay.