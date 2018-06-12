Artist reimagines Disney Characters as Pokémon Trainers

Who’s that pokemon [trainer]?

Art enthusiasts on the internet give credit to a French artist for her unique artworks featuring mashups of cute Disney and Pokémon characters.

21-year-old artist “Pavlover” is now on the internet spotlight after she reimagined Disney cutties as Pokémon trainers partnered with their dream teams of six pocket monster.

Here’s the list of the awesome trainers in her gallery:

1. Alice

2. Aladdin

3. Ariel

4. Belle

5. Cinderella

6. Elsa and Anna

7. Jasmine

8. Mad Hatter

9. Maleficent

10. Moana

11. Mulan

12. Pocahontas

13. Rapunzel

14. Vanellope

In her website, (pavlover.deviantart.com) there is a poll where you can vote for the next Disney Pokémon trainer.

What are you waiting for?

Transform your favorite Disney character to a cool pokemon trainer now!