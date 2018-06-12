Artist reimagines Disney Characters as Pokémon Trainers
Who’s that pokemon [trainer]?
Art enthusiasts on the internet give credit to a French artist for her unique artworks featuring mashups of cute Disney and Pokémon characters.
21-year-old artist “Pavlover” is now on the internet spotlight after she reimagined Disney cutties as Pokémon trainers partnered with their dream teams of six pocket monster.
Here’s the list of the awesome trainers in her gallery:
1. Alice
2. Aladdin
3. Ariel
4. Belle
5. Cinderella
6. Elsa and Anna
7. Jasmine
8. Mad Hatter
9. Maleficent
10. Moana
11. Mulan
12. Pocahontas
13. Rapunzel
14. Vanellope
In her website, (pavlover.deviantart.com) there is a poll where you can vote for the next Disney Pokémon trainer.
