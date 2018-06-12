Village chief escapes ambush in Negros Oriental

A newly elected barangay captain or village chief survived while a civilian died during a strafing allegedly perpetrated by communist rebels in Barangay Humay-Humay, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental at past 4 am in Tuesday, June 12.

Mike Jakosalem, a newly elected barangay captain of Barangay Humay-Humay survived but a 24-year-old passerby identified as Lenmar Camero died after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Supt. Kat Ramos, public information officer of the Negros Provincial Police Office (NPPO), said there were 70 armed men that fired on Jakosalem and they are being pursued by police.