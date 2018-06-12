P3.5M shabu seized in San Nicholas drug bust

About P3.5 million worth of shabu were seized in a drug bust by Cebu City police at Sitio Tabaska in Barangay Basak San Nicholas, Cebu City at past 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, chief of the city police’s Drug Enforcement Unit, said they recovered packs of shabu weighing 300 grams from 37-year-old Catalino Dingding Oliveros Jr.

Oliveros is now detained at the Cebu City Police Office mini-cell pending the filing of charges against him.