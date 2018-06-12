Another village chief joins BO-PK ranks

THE administration Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) in Cebu City gained yet another barangay captain and three councilors ahead of the elections for the presidency of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) this month.

Adlaon Barangay Captain-elect Nieves Narra took her oath along with councilors Pedrillo Leyson, Gemma Arcayan and Lodelito Gabud before Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña last Monday afternoon.

Narra ran under the opposition Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban during the synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections last May 14.

BO-PK now has 54 barangay captains compared to Barug Team Rama’s 26.

Narra said she asked permission from former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama before joining BO-PK.

Rama accused BO-PK of harassing barangay officials allied with them in order to pressure them to join their ranks.

“I am not surprised that that’s their direction,” Rama told reporters in a phone interview yesterday.

When asked whether or not he’s expecting more village chiefs to join BO-PK, Osmeña said he didn’t know.

Narra is the fourth barangay captain from Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban to join BO-PK.

Other former opposition barangay captains who jumped ship to BO-PK were Barangay Captains Orlan Herrera of Guba, Freddie Esmas of Day-as and Rodrigo Jabellana of Bulacao.

Narra said she was asked by her constituents to align with the mayor so they could get funds to improve their roads.

“It took us a while to decide out of respect for the other party for supporting us when we ran,” she said in Cebuano.