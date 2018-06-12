US, China flags burned in June 12 rally

THEY burned the flags of the People’s Republic of China and the United States of America in a gathering in downtown Cebu City on Tuesday morning to commemorate the country’s 120th Independence Day celebration.

Militant groups also called on the national government to protect its rights against the two superpowers.

Jaime Paglinawan, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) chairperson, said it seems that the administration of President Duterte has already given up in protecting the country’s territories.

“We need to defend our sovereignty which has been taken for granted by the Duterte administration. The president has given our territories to China while US troops are allowed to enter and leave the country anytime they want to,” said Paglinawan in Cebuano.

Around a hundred members of militant groups, which included those from Bayan Central Visayas, KMU, Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo (AMA), Anakbayan, and Piston-Cebu gathered at the Fuente Osmeña Circle on Tuesday and marched to downtown Cebu for a rally, which they dubbed as “Hindipendence Day Movement.”

They were protesting against the alleged harassment by the Chinese Navy against the Filipino fishermen at the West Philippine Sea. During the same gathering, KMU also launched their signature campaign to call for the abolition of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law among others.

Meanwhile, enviromental advocates also held a separate protest rally in front of the Social Security System office along Osmeña Boulevard. They were pushing for an end on the use of “dirty energy.”/ CNU Intern Samantha A. Esteves