P5M drugs seized from Tombstone maker

More than P9M drugs seized in less than 24 hours in Cebu City

WATCH: Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director, gives his comment on the arrest of high-value drug targets in the city. Police authorities seized more than P9 million worth of illegal drugs in less than 24 hours. | Nestle Semilla

Posted by Cebu Daily News on Tuesday, June 12, 2018