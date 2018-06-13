P5M drugs seized from Tombstone maker
A tombstone maker was arrested during a drug bust inside the Carreta Cemetery in Cebu City, on June 12, Tuesday evening.
Police identified the suspect as Joel Castro, 44-years-old, during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Cebu City Police Officer.
Police yielded 19 medium packs of suspected shabu worth PP5,605,000.
Police believed that Castro is linked to slain druglord, Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.
The suspect is now detained at the Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
WATCH: Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director, gives his comment on the arrest of high-value drug targets in the city. Police authorities seized more than P9 million worth of illegal drugs in less than 24 hours. | Nestle Semilla
Posted by Cebu Daily News on Tuesday, June 12, 2018
