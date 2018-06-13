World Bank downgrades Cebu BRT’s Project Development Objectives

Due to multiple delays it incurred over the past years, can the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fully achieve its objectives in addressing traffic congestion in Cebu City?

Findings from the World Bank’s (WB) Implementation Status and Results Report showed that the BRT’s Project Development Objectives (PDO) have been downgraded from “moderately satisfactory” to “moderately unsatisfactory.”

The six-page document was released by WB on Monday (June 11).

The development objectives form part of WB’s Systematic Risk-Rating Operations Tool (SORT), which the World Bank uses to regularly assess the status of their projects.