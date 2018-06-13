Woman arrested in Tejero drug bust

A 23-year-old woman was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on June 13, Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the suspect as Elyn Villasura, who was arrested inside her residence by operatives of the Cebu City Police -Drug Enforcement Unit.

Seized from her were 20 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P17,000.

The suspect is now detained at Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.