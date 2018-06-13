Cops seize P163M worth of illegal drugs from mother, son in Manila

Anti-drug operatives seized P163-million worth of illegal drugs as they arrested a mother and her son in a buy-bust operation in Sta. Ana, Manila, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, operatives of the Northern Police District (NPD) arrested Ruby Calabio, 61, and her son, Ian Akira Calabio, 20, who sold suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) to undercover agents inside their house in Pasig Line, Barangay 778, Zone 85.

The 24 kilos of illegal drugs, hidden inside a luggage, were sealed in a plastic packaging and labelled as tea.