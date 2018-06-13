Councilor questions selection of Pamocor amid CDO against Aloguinsan landfill

Cebu City Councilor Jun Alcover questioned the validity of making Pamocor as the winning bidder of the garbage hauling and disposal services of the city.

Alcover said that Pamocor was selected despite the cease-and-desist order (CDO) issued by the Environmental Management Bureau-7 (EMB-7) against the Aloguinsan landfill.

The issuance of the CDO stemmed after the operators and owners of the landfill failed to secure an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

“It’s a violation on the terms of reference. And a ground for disqualification,” Alcover said in a press conference.

Alcover added that opposition councilors are now urging the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) of the Cebu City Government to thoroughly check the background of private service providers which expressed willingness to haul the city’s garbage.