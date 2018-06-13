No more presentation of suspects to the media

In response to the order from Camp Crame, the PRO-7 will no longer present crime suspects to the media.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said they have to follow orders from their higher-ups.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde decided to no longer present crime suspects in respect to human rights especially that suspects are not yet convicted of any crime.

The directive came after the police chief’s meeting with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

