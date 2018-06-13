Cebu laborers told: Stop comparing and complaining

Stop comparing.

DOLE-7 Director Alvin Villamor urged laborers in Cebu to stop complaining and to rather accept the P20 wage increase they will soon get.

Villarmor, the chair of the regional wage board, maintains that the P20-wage hike is already the most that they can give to keep both the labor and business sectors alive.

Villamor said the public should not compare their decisions to that of Region 6 because each region has their own factors to consider.

Villamor said they had to balance the needs of the laborers and the capacity of the businesses to pay in coming up with the wage order.

He said that imposing high wage rates may induce more problem as some businesses may close or retrench their worker.

