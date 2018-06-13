Some CPDRC inmates to be transferred to new BJMP facility in Medellin

At least 50 inmates of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) will be transferred to BJMP detention facility in Medellin to help decongest the provincial jail.

CPDRC Warden Reynaldo Valmoria said the court has already granted the transfer of some inmates to the north.

The CPDRC, which is designed to accommodate around 1,400 inmates, currently has 3,894 inmates.

