New DOT secretary to prioritize Cebu and other parts of CV

Newly appointed Tourism Secretary Bernadette Puyat express her desire to make Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas a key tourist destination in the country’s tourism industry.

She said Cebu is a jewel which must be given emphasis.

He said the government, however, needs to look for ways to sustain Cebu’s tourism programs so that it won’t end up like Boracay Island.

Puyat had her first visit to Cebu during the MCIA Terminal 2 inauguration last week.

She met with some tour operators and tour transportation groups in Cebu.

Puyat said she will be visiting Cebu often and will explore areas like Bantayan the next time she visits.