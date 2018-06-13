Police personnel undergo seminars, background checks

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said their personnel undergo seminars on human rights observance to remind them of their obligations to observe due process for suspects.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, disclosed this in the wake of the death of Senior Insp. Raymond G. Hortezuela who died in a drug bust in Mandaue City last Sunday, June 10.

Doria said Hortezuela was warned several times to stop but he continued. He said they received information about Hortezuela’s illegal drug activities even after he tested negative during surprise drug tests.

He said they regularly conduct background checks on their personnel and those relieved from their posts undergo seminars to reform and rehabilitate them./ STC Intern Candy Morr Baraga