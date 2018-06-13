WASTED FUTURE
Netizens voiced their disgust to news that six senior high school students were arrested by the police for holding a pot session in Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City yesterday.
Marc Christopher M. Labastilla wrote, “Youth nowadays…gi-usik2x lang ang kahigayunan sa kinabuhi…instead of doing productive things…tsk…”
“Hugawan lang ninyong reputasyon sa inyong skwelahan,” Gliza Fiel Gi said.
While Facebook user Anastacia Montinola commented, “Gi-usikan ang maayong kaugmaon. Pasalamat gani mo kay naka-eskwela mo. Inyo lang gisadlan og kabuang. Way hilakay kay inyo man nang gitoyuan.”
