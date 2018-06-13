Aga Muhlach, Bea Alonzo welcome their first movie together

FOR the first time, Aga Muhlach and Kapamilya star Bea Alonzo are teaming up for a movie project.

Both actors updated their fans through Instagram posts that they are currently in Vancouver to shoot some scenes.

Alonzo uploaded a photo with Muhlach sitting at a table while holding two cups of coffee.

“Nick and Ali,” the 30-year-old actress said.

Her post elicited a reaction from actor Marvin Augustin. “Wow!!! When is this showing @bealonzo?” he asked.

“IDK yet!!! But definitely this year,” Alonzo answered.

The same photo was shared by Muhlach on his Instagram account.

“Had so much fun on our 1st shooting day! Exciting times! Happy working with you,” the 48-year-old dramatic actor captioned the photo.

The movie is directed Paul Soriano and produced by Star Cinema and Viva Films.

Another photo uplpoaded by Alonzo on her Instagram account showed her sporting short hair.

“Ali the explorer,” she called herself in the photo.

A third photo was uploaded showing her and Muhlach sitting on a bench.

“Gusto ko rin magka-moment ng ganito. Day 3. Ali’s favorite spot,” she said.

Muhlach’s last film was “Seven Sundays” in 2017 together with Enrique Gil, Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes and Ronaldo Valdez, while Alonzo’s most recent movie was “Kasal” with Paolo Avelino and Derek Ramsay.