SWU-Phinma Cobras hope to post first win vs USPF Panthers in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Games today (Cebu Coliseum)

5:00 p.m. – CEC vs USPF (High School)

6:30 p.m. – SWU vs USPF (College)

THE Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras try to get on the winning track today, when they battle the debuting University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers in the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cobras are coming off a 74-86 loss to the M. Lhuillier-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in their opening game last Sunday. The wards of head coach Mike Reyes fought gallantly in that game in spite going down by as much as 24 points at the start of the fourth.

They managed to trim the deficit down to four, Reeve “Super R” Ugsang and Shaquille Imperial caught fire. However, UC quickly nipped the uprising in the bud with some crucial baskets down the stretch.

SWU-Phinma will be duking it out against a Panthers squad that is aiming for brighter days in the Cesafi. Fortunately, the return of foreign player, Richy Managor, is sure to bring sunshine to the squad that is now being coached by Brian Jereza. Managor missed most of last season due to a torn ACL.

In the first game, the Cebu Eastern College Dragons vie for a win when they battle the USPF Baby Panthers. The Baby Panthers’ morale is running high after they beat the reigning Cesafi champions, University of the Visayas Baby Lancers on opening day, 78-73.