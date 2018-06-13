Shabu valued at P10 million seized

CLOSE to P10 million worth of suspected shabu was seized from two men, in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City.

First to fall was 37-year-old Catalino Dingding Oliveros Jr. who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Nicholas past 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) operatives recovered packs of suspected shabu worth at least P3.5 million allegedly from the suspect’s possession.

Supt. Christopher Navida, CIB chief, said that they learned about Oliveros’ alleged illegal drug activities through 18-year-old Riza Mae Cabigon, a Grade 12 programming student, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation last Saturday night in Barangay Duljo-Fatima.

Cabigon denied she was into drug-peddling.

CCPO Director, Senior Supt. Joel Doria, said Cabigon was just one of the arrested drug suspects who confessed getting their supply of shabu from Oliveros.

Hours after Oliveros’ arrest, DEU operatives conducted another operation and arrested Joel Castro, a 44-year-old tombstone maker in Barangay Carreta. Police allegedly recovered packs of shabu worth P3.5 million from the house of Castro inside the Carreta Cemetery.

Doria said it was Oliveros who identified Castro as the one who kept illegal drugs for distribution.

Interviewed by reporters, both Oliveros and Castro denied involvement in selling drugs, saying that the packs of shabu seized from them were just entrusted to them.

The two men refused to identify the persons who supposedly own the illegal drugs.