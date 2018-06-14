Policeman shot dead in Alegria town

A policeman was shot dead by an unidentified assailant outside a fitness gym in Sitio Malbog, Barangay Poblacion, Alegria town on June 13, Wednesday evening.

Police identified the victim as PO3 Jonathan Tilos, 36, from Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, who sustained several gunshot wounds on his body.

PO2 Leopoldo Tagalog, of Alegria Police Station, said that Tilos had a heated argument with a still unidentified person before the incident happened.

“After he got out of the gym, an unidentified assailant shot him several times,” said Tagalog.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Tilos was formerly assigned at the Provincial Intelligence Branch of Cebu City Police Officer before he was transferred to Ginatilan Police Station.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.