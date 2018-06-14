Lumba’g laag sa Sugbo: Team Rexidol and Enervon wins tourism race

In the end, it was last year’s second placers who became this year’s champions.

Joy Love Bacalan, Roch Eduard Dungog, Eric Flores and Raymond Rosales who competed under Team Rexidol and Enervon completed the 2nd Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo tourism race within 5 hours and 36 minutes.

The team won P50,000 in cash.

Team Big Brothers finished second with six hours and 53 minutes while Team APSI completed the race at six hours and 56 minutes. They won P30,000 and P20,000 respectively.

The tourism race brought 18 participating teams to 19 cities and towns in southern and western Cebu to fulfill physical and mental tasks meant to introduce them to Cebu’s people, food, and places.

The race was part of Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2018 organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

The awarding ceremony was held on June 13 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Mountain Wing.