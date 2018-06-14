Apl to focus on BEP tour, releases this year

CEBU CITY — Filipino American singer/rapper and record producer Allan Pineda Lindo, more popularly known as apl.de.ap, announced on Tuesday that he would focus on the Black Eyed Peas’ releases and world tour this year.

He also hinted that he might not be joining the upcoming season of The Voice Philippines.

“I’m always turning my chair for dope voices. The Voice Philippines is family and I’ll always be part of it. For this year I’m focused on the upcoming BEP releases and tour,” said Apl in a news conference on Wednesday at The Henry Hotel Cebu.

Apl was here to support the Creative Innovators Program of Thames International Business School, which would provide scholarships for deserving college students and working professionals.

In an email interview, Apl said the BEP World Tour will include the Philippines.

“It wouldn’t be a tour without stopping in the Philippines! I think this world tour will be a lot different than what people have come to expect,” he said.

Apl said BEP has “grown a lot” since their last tour and that has played a factor about the music they chose to write and the messages they care to speak about.

“I’m really happy with the kind of music we’re putting out there right now. I know our fans will love it too,” added Apl.

Prior to the press conference on Wednesday, Apl also met with representatives from Cebu’a creative sector for an informal huddle/dialogue.

Apl has high praises for the Cebuano’s creative industry describing the talents here as “innovative and pragmatic.”

“Not only is the city continuing to make a name for itself, it’s attempting to solve issues that plague the world,” he said.

He said Cebu is at a perfect crossroads of where art, design, and creativity can be utilized as functional and aesthetically appealing. “There is definitely something special happening in Cebu right now,” he said.