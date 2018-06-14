Davide: “Original Building design stays”

Despite calls from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) to redesign their proposed 20-storey high rise building, Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III is determined not to make any changes at this point.

In a press briefing on Thursday morning (June 14), Davide told reporters that they already made a commitment on the project, as it is, and that it took the Cebu Provincial Government three years to come up with it.

“At this point, we will stick to our original design. Kay gitun-an man na. It took three years, from the planning down to the design. Our OIC (officer-in-charge) from the PPDO (Provincial Planning and Development Office) went to Manila for it,” said Davide.

He also said they will be sticking to have several spaces of the high rise building available for commercial use.

“This is one way for us to repay our obligation to the bank,” explained Davide.