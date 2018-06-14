Bulldogs beat two foes over the weekend

THE REIGNING champions Haloha Bulldogs logged two victories over the weekend in the Cebu Weekend Basketball Club at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Ralph Belarmino fired 33 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 98-66 rout of the Wolves on Saturday. In their other game on Sunday, Justin Huang pitched in 25 in a 131-79 rout of the Piranhas.

The Bulldogs now have a 10-1 (win-loss) record.

The San Remigio Tigers kept in step with the league leaders as they beat the Lions, 112-104.

Deej Pantinople peppered the Lions’ defense with one perimeter shot after another en route to scoring 25 points.

The Tigers are now at 10-2.

The Bears are just half a game behind the Tigers at 9-2 after they defeated the Stallions, 105-97, behind Borgy dela Cruz’s 26 points.

The Sherilin Phoenix are also bearing down on the upper echelon of teams after they thumped the Scorpions, 95-85, behind the 17 points of Jason Chan.

The win was Phoenix’s ninth in 12 tries.