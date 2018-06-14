Team Rexidol Enervon tops tourism race

LUMBA’G LAAG SA SUGBO

Team Rexidol Enervon emerged champion in the 2nd Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo tourism race held last June 10 to 12 in different venues around Cebu Province.

The team, composed of Joy Love Bacalan, Roch Eduard Dungog, Eric Flores and Raymond Rosales, finished with a total time of 5 hours and 36 minutes to win the P50,000 cash prize at stake.

Bacalan, who is the team leader, said they aimed to clinch the champions’ trophy this year.

“There was no group preparation. I just reminded them to train physically and mentally. We met only on briefing day before the start of the race,” said Bacalan.

Team Big Brothers finished second with six hours and 53 minutes while Team APSI completed the race at six hours and 56 minutes. They won P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

The tourism race brought 18 participating teams to 19 cities and towns in southern and western Cebu to fulfill physical and mental tasks meant to introduce them to Cebu’s people, food and places.

The race was part of Cebu Business Month 2018 organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The race off on June 10 at the SM Seaside City Cebu with palo sebo as one of the opening challenges. From Cebu City, the team raced to southern Cebu and completed tasks including swimming by the Naga Boardwalk, preparing spices for Carcar lechon and salad-making in Sergio’s Farm in Dalaguete. Day 2 started with military crawl in Alcoy and ended with blowing balls in Moalboal. The third and last day challenged teams to swim in tandem in Alcantara and eat roasted native chicken in Dumanjug. The race ended in Toledo City on June 12.

Josephus Jacob Ave of Habagat said the race was designed based on the CBM theme “Innovate Cebu.”

“We wanted to showcase the culture of each town so we made sure that products and hidden attractions of each participating town were highlighted,” said Ave.

The race had 19 control points with a total of 35 tasks. The 19 control points corresponded to the 19 participating towns and cities.