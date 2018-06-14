Strong start for Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team

THE KEITH DeFiebre Cycling Team started the month on fire as it bagged four titles in three different races over the weekend.

Topping the list was Pamela Jane Ruiz’s first place finish in the cross country of the Philippine National Championships (XCO) Women’s Juniors division last Sunday in Danao City, Cebu.

Ruiz is the first-ever Cebuana to win in the event.

The Philippine Team member Ruiz clocked 41 minutes and 46 seconds, covering a total distance of 10.26 kilometers to win the crown.

The day after, Dongkey Sanchez, Manuel Pedroza, Rhyke Armas and Melvin Codoy bagged two trophies from two categories in the Cebu Epic race held at the Transcentral Highway.

Sanchez and Pedroza topped the Full Epic category (95 kilometers) while Armas and Codoy dominated in the Mini-Epic (54 kilometers) race.

Adding to the team’s weekend achievement was Nilo Barbalose, who also won in the Talisay Cycling Club’s South Road Properties (SRP) Criterium Race.

Barbalose reigned in the Masters’ Division’s 10 laps with a time of 37.45.

“Maybe the most outstanding results ever accomplished [by] one team [in] one singular weekend,” Keith DeFiebre, the team manager, said in a Facebook post last Sunday.