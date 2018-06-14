Talisay stays unbeaten, books seat to next round

THE Talisay Aqua Stars beat the defending champions Minglanilla Archangels, 82-73, last Wednesday evening in the Cluster C playoffs action of the ongoing Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament in Talisay City Sports and Cultural Complex.

The victory assured the Aqua Stars of a spot in the next round as they remained unbeaten in the first round of the quarterfinals with a 3-0 (win-loss) record. Talisay is actually unbeaten after seven games, including the preliminary round.

The Archangels, meanwhile, are on the verge of elimination as they have a 1-2 record.

Only the top two teams per cluster will advance to the next round of quarterfinals.

Minglanilla is awaiting the result of the game between Argao and Sibonga, which is still being played as of press time at the Argao town gymnasium.

A win by Sibonga (1-1) will eliminate the defending champions from this year’s competition.

Kendrick Abarquez led Talisay City with 14 points. Meanwhile, north division defending champion Consolacion Sarok Weavers overcame a slow start to eliminate Mandaue City with a 94-80 decision at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.