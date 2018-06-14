Disposing Cebu City trash at Aloguinsan continues

Pamocor: Landfill CDO only between private owner and EMB-7

Pasajero Motor Corp. (Pamocor), Cebu City’s garbage hauling contractor, will continue to dispose of the city’s trash at a landfill in Aloguinsan town in southern Cebu.

This despite the cease and desist order (CDO) that had been issued to the management of the landfill by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-7).

Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong, proprietor of Pamocor, said that the CDO issued by the EMB-7 was only between the agency and the management of the landfill.

“Wala man mi kalibutan ana kay ang amo is contract man with the third party. When we submitted the MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) to the City, apil man ang ECC nila (That is not our concern since our arrangement is that they are a third party facility),” said Ong.

Ong said that Rafael Moreno, the owner of the private landfill in Aloguinsan, was able to comply with an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) before he entered into a contract with Pamocor.

“I think it’s between the landfill and the EMB ra nga issue. Basta as far as I am concerned, I am fulfilling my contract with the city,” said Ong.

Ong clarified that they would still be able to deliver the terms of their contract to haul and dispose of the city’s garbage since they would also deposit garbage at the sanitary landfill in Consolacion.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña lashed at opposition Councilor Pastor Alcover for questioning why Pamocor of disposes the city’s garbage in Aloguinsan when it has a standing CDO.

Osmeña said that they would just like to block the project but could not offer any alternatives.

He challenged those opposing the disposal of garbage in Aloguinsan to not only criticize but also to offer alternatives.