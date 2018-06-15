HONDA CARS CEBU SHOWS EXCELLENCE THROUGH THE YEARS!

Showing excellence for 25 years, Honda Cars Cebu Inc. (HCCI) has successfully won the hearts of the Cebuanos, making them one of the most trusted and respected dealerships in the Queen City of the South.

Rising to the top wasn’t easy for HCCI but it managed to become among the best through its expertise in after sales and customer service. It also helped that it was selling award-winning Japanese vehicles that are known for its durability, quality and, of course, high resale value.

Here are 10 reasons why buying a Honda from HCCI is a wise choice:

1.QUALITY

As mentioned earlier, Honda cars are known for their quality and durability. Creating models from ground up with only the best hands in the business, it is a well-known trait of Honda to produce dependable and earth-friendly vehicles that can last for generations.

2. SERVICE

Services that are affordable but can still reach the expectations of Honda car owners. From service mechanics to the service advisers, they are all well trained in Honda Cars Cebu Inc. It offers a number of service packages such as the brake service package, change oil package, basic tune-up package and can even offer paint less dent repair. Honda has a low cost of ownership because of the premium quality products that would only require a twice-a-year check up for its vehicles.

3. DURABILITY

One of Honda Cars Cebu Inc.’s prides is the longevity of their models. They take pride on what they call legendary cars that have been serving their happy owners for 10 to 15 years. And it’s not only in their products but also their service. Mechanics make sure every job done meets high standards.

4. DEPENDABILITY

A Honda car has a high reputation of dependability when it comes to its features and its engines and mechanisms. A car you can truly trust.

5. AFFORDABILITY

With all their promos it is a sure win for you to grab the chance of owning a Honda car that will serve you right. With easy payment options and car models that serve every level of the market you will surely get the best car of your choice.

6. COMFORT AND LOOK

Honda cars offer ample leg room and shoulder room while using premium materials in their interior. And Honda vehicles not only feel premium, they also look stunning. Take the legendary Honda Civic Type-R, for example. Or yet the well received CR-V seven-seater SUV, which now comes with an environment-friendly diesel engine. Even the entry-level Brio looks impressive for its price.

7. SAFETY

Ensuring safety is one of the primary goals of Honda, which is why all of its vehicles have safety features that are at par with some of the best in the industry. Some of these advanced systems are Collision Mitigating System and the Multi- Angle rear view camera. To add to Honda’s high reputation for safety the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety rated some of the Honda vehicles as their TOP SAFETY PICKS OF THE YEAR:

Small SUVs

2018 Honda CR- with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Midsize cars

2018 Honda Accord with specific headlights

Minivans

2018 Honda Odyssey with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Midsize SUVs

2018 Honda Pilot with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

8.PROMOS

Always on the look out to offer nothing but the best offers for their clients Honda Cars Cebu Inc, has come up with exciting promos that will make you want to visit HCCI nearest showrooms:

SUMMER ROAD TRIPPIN’ -where Honda car buyers will enjoy an overnight stay for two with breakfast at island getaway resort, free full tank of fuel

FREE DELSEY LUGGAGE– buy any Honda car unit and get to travel in style with a Delsey Carlit Model Luggage

TEST DRIVE A HONDA – book an appointment to test drive a honda car and get a free treat from Pancake House Cebu (SM Seaside, Robinsons Galleria, and Ayala Center Cebu).

More exclusive offers for Ayala Rewards Circle Members, OFW program in partnership with BPI Bank, and Seafarers Specials and other service promos that can benefit loyal Honda customers. There is always something cooking up at HCCI for every occasion to keep Honda car owners happy.

9. AWARDS

Proof that Honda Cebu Inc. has been breathing and living excellence are the awards that they have received through the years, to name a few Honda’s, Honda Civic Type-R was hailed car of the year last year, the Honda BRV was hailed the crossover SUV of the year. Last year Honda Cars Philippines bagged major awards from different award giving bodies recognizing Honda’s excellence in the automobile industry. These are only some of the awards they have received for their cars throughout the years. As dealers, HCCI has also won a number of awards, assuring customers they are among the best in the industry.

10. FAMILY

Closing the deal is not the end of the partnership between Honda Cars Cebu Inc. and their clients. It is just the start of being part of Honda Cebu Inc. family. And just like real family, HCCI ensures each new member a loving and lasting relationship.

Honda Cebu Inc. also has monthly HONDA SALES and SERVICE CARAVAN wherein they visit offsite locations to serve all their clients across Visayas and Mindanao. Honda’s philosophy to bring the joys in creating, selling and buying comes with their desire to not just have good sales report but good reports for being eco-friendly leaving blue skies to our children. Visit a Honda showroom near you.

Honda Cars Cebu, Inc.

A. Soriano Ave., North Reclamation Area

Cebu City

Tel. no. (032) 231-3502

Email: crd@hondacebu.com.ph

Honda Cars Mandaue

A.S Fortuna St., Mandaue City

Tel. no. (032) 422-3700

Email: crd@hondamandaue.com.ph

Honda Cars Negros

Cor. Hacienda Jose Maria,

National Highway Talisay City

Negros Occidental 6115

(034) 707-8000 to 03

crd@hondanegrosocc.com.ph

Honda Cars Iloilo

B.S Aquino Jr. Avenue (Diversion Road)

Brgy. San Rafael

Mandurriao, Iloilo City 5000

(033) 508-8400

Honda Cars Cagayan de Oro

Zone 1 Lower Bulua, National Highway,

Cagayan de Oro 9000

(088) 858-4010 to 11

crd@hondacagayandeoro.com.ph